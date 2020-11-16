Europeans to study post-Trump investment chances in Iran

The Europe-Iran Business Forum, which is funded by the European Union, will run on December 14-16 and will be the first of its kind in two years, according to a statement by its organizers, BNN Bloomberg reported.

International conferences on Iran’s economy, trade, and banking sectors had surged following the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the US, European Union, Russia, and China, but they virtually disappeared after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord in 2018 and renewed a crippling sanctions regime on the Islamic Republic.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to return the US to the JCPOA, which was brokered by the Obama administration when he was vice president. He’s said that he wants Iran to return to full compliance with the deal in exchange for the US doing the same and lifting sanctions.

The investment conference is being run by the UN’s International Trade Center (ITC) - an agency jointly managed by the United Nations and the World Trade Organization - and the Iran Trade Promotion Organization.

The Milan-based European House-Ambrosetti is also supporting the event, which will be hosted on the company’s online conference platform, the statement said.

MNA/PR