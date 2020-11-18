MP says Iran nuclear plan peaceful; sanctions must be lifted

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Shahriar Heydari, answered a question about Iran’s reaction to the possibility of the US returning to JCPOA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran adhered to all its obligations under the agreement, but the other side did not fulfill its obligations and did not lift anti-Iranian sanctions, he stressed.

If the US President-elect Joe Biden believes that Trump has made a mistake, the rights of the Iranian people have been ignored, national interests of the Iranians have been oppressed, and he believes that all anti-Iran sanctions must be lifted, therefore, he should prove his claims into practice, Heydari added.

He went on to say, “If the Americans want to return to table of JCPOA, they must first compensate for all their anti-Iran damages and hostile moves during the past 40 years such as blocking Iran’s asset, imposing cruel and unjust sanctions on Iran as well as accusing Iranians of terrorism.”

Stressing that the United States should lift sanctions against Iran, he said "As International Atomic Energy Agency has always approved, activities of Iran in terms of the nuclear program is peaceful, therefore all anti-Iran sanction must be lifted.”

Vise Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission

RHM/5073075