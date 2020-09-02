US seeks to hijack UN Security Council

“Parties including China, Russia, Iran, France, Germany, the UK, and the EU recently held this JCPOA Joint Commission meeting. The background of this meeting is that the US wants to hijack the Security Council to take illegal actions against Iran,” she said.

“All participants of the meeting stressed that when the US unilaterally announced withdrawal from the JCPOA, it forfeited its right as a JCPOA participant state and with that, the right to call for a snapback of sanctions. All parties reiterated that they would continue discussing the implementation of the deal under the framework of the Joint Commission and welcomed the consensus reached on the safeguards implementation issue between the IAEA and Iran,” she added.

She went on to say that the meeting sends out an unequivocal message of upholding the JCPOA and the authority of the Security Council and that the US illegal attempt at the Security Council has met with extensive opposition and won't succeed.

The meeting of the Joint Commission to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was held on Tuesday. It was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid.

