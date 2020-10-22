Russia to continue technical-military coop. with Iran

Speaking in her weekly press briefing on Thursday, held at the venue of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through videoconference due to the spread of coronavirus global pandemic, Maria Zakharova pointed to the continuation of US anti-Iran moves and reiterated that Russia will continue technical-military cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran despite US threats and spread of coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19.

She lashed out at the US policies and added, “The United States threatens to punish countries that violate unilateral sanctions on Iran.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that the purpose of US actions is to prevent countries from cooperating with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Zakharova maintained.

Iranian and Russian presidents held telephone conversations with each other four times in the current year, she said, adding, “Moreover, Iranian and Russian foreign ministers also met and held talks with each other three times in Moscow.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed out that Moscow and Tehran are cooperating with each other in international arenas such as Astana Peace Talks to settle Syrian disputes and issues.

At the initiative taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran, a webinar meeting on Syria was held on July 1 with the participation of the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey, she added.

Zakhorava pointed out, “At the end of current situation of coronavirus, it is expected that a summit will be held in Tehran in the presence of heads of countries as guarantor of peace in Syria including Iran, Russia and Turkey.”

Elsewhere in her remarks, she pointed to the spread of coronavirus global pandemic and added, “The issue of dealing with the COVID-19 has been out at the focal attention of Iranian and Russia senior officials and both sides are paying due attention to the prospect of cooperation in the field of Russia-made coronavirus vaccine.”

The two countries of Iran and Russia will continue to mutually beneficial partnership and use existing high capacities, she said, adding, “In the current situation that the world countries are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic and spread of this deadly virus has inflicted severe damage to the economy of countries, we are witnessing the growing and positive trend of trade ties between Iran and Russia.”

MA/IRN84085473