Moscow hopes visa waiver for Iranian tourists to begin soon

While speaking at a weekly press conference on Oct.15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism is cooperating with the Iranians to develop mechanisms for the implementation of visa waiver agreements for Iranian tourist groups.

She also expressed hope that this procedure will take effect soon and the agreement will be implemented.

The decision on the time of the implementation of the agreement depends on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia and Iran, as well as the quarantine measures in this regard, the Russian official added.

In 2017, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin inked a visa-free agreement for tourist groups.

Based on the agreement tour groups of 5 to 50 people heading to [easternmost parts of] Russia from Iran or vice versa are granted a visa-free stay of up to 15 days.

Iran has signed a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union which focuses on energy products and also paves the way for other businesses such as handicrafts and other goods such as fruit, textiles, and tourism in general.

It is worth mentioning that Maria Zakharova’s remarks in the press conference raised many reflections on international social media.

RHM/5050274