US has no credibility in UN Security Council

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Faraji-rad elaborated on US recent failure in the UN Security Council.

Referring to US efforts to adopt an anti-Iranian resolution to reinstate UN sanctions within a so-called 'snapback mechanism'', Faraji-rad noted that the US failed twice in UN Security Council in recent weeks which is considered a historic defeat for the country.

“The Europeans are very pleased with [IAEA chief] Rafael Grossi's visit to Iran and the agreement between the two sides which led to more cooperation between Tehran and IAEA to protect JCPOA,” he added.

He went on to say that if Europe assumes that Joe Biden will be winning in the next presidential election, it will continue its current path.

“Europeans may be forced to change their stance out of fear if anything happens that increases the chances of Donald Trump winning the election,” he highlighted.

The former diplomat maintained that the agreement between Iran and the IAEA was a positive move and prompted Russia, China, and Europe to bolster their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Faraji further noted that Trump’s team will escalate tensions with Iran if they think that they have less chance than Biden to win the next presidential election.

The meeting of the Joint Commission to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was held on Tuesday. It was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid.

Following the meeting, the Commission released a statement and reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement recalling that it is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture.

Participants also “reaffirmed that the United States unilaterally announced its cessation of participation in the JCPOA on 8 May 2018 and that it had not participated in any JCPOA-related activities subsequently… therefore [it] could not be considered as a participant State.”

Earlier, Washington announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran.

