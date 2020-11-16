Macron, Pompeo to confer on issues related to Iran in Paris

The French newspaper, Le Figaro, reported that French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss issues related to Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan on Monday.

Le Figaro further wrote that the French President had already congratulated Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on his victory.

A French diplomatic source explained that the meeting would take place at Pompeo's request and would be held in full transparency with the team of President-elect Joe Biden.

Le Figaro further added that issues related to Iran especially JCPOA will be discussed during the meeting, noting that Europe seeks to save the agreement when the new US president takes office in the upcoming months.

