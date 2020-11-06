COVID-19 claims 37,409 lives across Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 8,864 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 663,800.

Of the newly detected cases, 3,234 patients have been hospitalized, she added, saying that 5,495 patients are in critical condition.

The respiratory illness killed 424 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total deaths to 37,409, Lari said.

A total of 509,952 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that over 5.14 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 49,084,637 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,240,524 and recoveries amounting to 35,019,477.

