  1. World
  2. North America
Nov 7, 2020, 11:33 AM

US coronavirus cases surpass 10 million

US coronavirus cases surpass 10 million

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 10 million with more than 242,000 deaths.

According to Worldometer, as of Saturday, there are 10,059,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US. According to the same chart, 242,239 people have died from the virus in the US and 6,392,271 have recovered so far.

The US has a population of about 327,200,000, which means about 3% of the country has been infected and tested positive. Because of the unknown number of people who may have had the virus and were asymptomatic or were not tested, that number could be higher.

According to these numbers, the mortality rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 3.8% (242,230 deaths out of 6,391,208 closed cases), equal to about 1 in 25 people.

Worldwide coronavirus deaths have reached 1,249,030 with more than 49.68 million reported cases.

As of Saturday, the top five countries with the most COVID-19 cases are: United States with 10,059,782 cases, followed by India (8,462,080), Brazil (5,632,505), Russia (1,733,440), and France (1,661,853).

China, where the virus originated, is number 59 on the list with 86,184 cases.

MR

News Code 165600

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News