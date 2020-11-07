US coronavirus cases surpass 10 million

According to Worldometer, as of Saturday, there are 10,059,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US. According to the same chart, 242,239 people have died from the virus in the US and 6,392,271 have recovered so far.

The US has a population of about 327,200,000, which means about 3% of the country has been infected and tested positive. Because of the unknown number of people who may have had the virus and were asymptomatic or were not tested, that number could be higher.

According to these numbers, the mortality rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 3.8% (242,230 deaths out of 6,391,208 closed cases), equal to about 1 in 25 people.

Worldwide coronavirus deaths have reached 1,249,030 with more than 49.68 million reported cases.

As of Saturday, the top five countries with the most COVID-19 cases are: United States with 10,059,782 cases, followed by India (8,462,080), Brazil (5,632,505), Russia (1,733,440), and France (1,661,853).

China, where the virus originated, is number 59 on the list with 86,184 cases.

