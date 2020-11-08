Iran COVID-19 update: 459 deaths, 9,236 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 682,486 with the death toll standing at 38,291.

According to Lari, 5,523 patients are in critical condition while 520,329 patients have recovered.

So far, 5,224,252 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 50 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,257,928 and recoveries amounting to 35,615,539.

