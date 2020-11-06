Global COVID-19 cases pass 49m, deaths reach 1,24m

While the US leads global infections with over 9,92 million, India ranks as the second worst-hit country in the pandemic with 8,411,724 cases.

The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 9,926,637, while the death toll has hit at least 241,026.

Brazil comes in third place with 5,614,258 infections and 161,779 deaths.

The number of infections in Russia has reached 1,733,440 of whom 29,887 have lost their lives.

They are followed by France. There are now more than 1,601,367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France and 39,037 people have died.

Spain, Argentina, Uk, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Italy, and South Africa are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

According to the latest announced figures by the Iranian Health Ministry, 406 patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 36,985.

