COVID-19 infects 13,260 new cases in 24h

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Friday that 13,260 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 828,377.

Of the newly detected cases, 3,044 patients have been hospitalized, she added, saying that 5,756 patients are in critical condition.

The respiratory illness killed 479 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total deaths to 43,896, Lari said.

A total of 859,025 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that over 5.7 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 57,336,371 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,367,572 and recoveries amounting to 39,818,382.

