COVID-19 kills almost 17 Iranians every hour

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that the death toll of the official death toll of the disease stands at 36,985.

She said that 8,772 new infections have been detected since Wednesday, adding that 2,789 of those have been hospitalized.

The total number of infections has hit 654,936.

Lari also said that 5,472 people are suffering from critical conditions.

5,110,752 tests have been carried out in the country since the start of the outbreak, she said, adding that more than 505,000 people have also recovered from the disease.

The outbreak continues to surge across the globe. So far more than 48.5 million cases and above 1.2 million deaths have been confirmed, according to the compiled data.

MAH/ 5064405