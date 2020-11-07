Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Martyr Soleimani to remain in hearts of freedom seekers

An advisor to Yemen Prime Minister underscored that Martyr General Qasem Soleimani was a pioneer in resistance and has always been a role model for all Resistance movement's leaders.

Islamic world not to allow annexation of West Bank: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that the Islamic world will liberate all the occupied Palestinian territories and not allow the annexation of the West Bank.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Friday, noting that the annexation of the West Bank is against International resolutions and laws and is being carried out due to betrayal of a small number of Arab countries.

Zarif’s visit confirmation of Iran-Venezuela strategic ties

Venezuelan President described Zarif’s visit as a confirmation of the bilateral strategic relations between Iran and Venezuela.

After meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his satisfaction with the talks, writing in a tweet on Friday, "Zarif’s visit is a confirmation of the bilateral strategic relations between Iran and Venezuela."

Iranian Army deploys units on border with Armenia, Azerbaijan

The commander of the Army’s headquarter in the northwestern region said that armored units have been deployed on the border area with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Second Brigadier General Ali Hajiloo made the remarks on Friday, noting that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has the responsibility to defend the borders areas of the country against any aggression of the enemies.

COVID-19 claims 37,409 lives across Iran

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran hit another high record on Friday as 424 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 8,864 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 663,800.

No danger threatens Iranian border areas

Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander said that Armed Forces will do their best to maintain the security and peace of border areas and will not tolerate the violation of international law.

Referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said that the Islamic Republic of Iran urges both sides to resolves their issues through a political settlement.

