COVID-19 infects 9,450, kills 423 people in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 673,250 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 423 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 37,832.

515,153 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that 5,185,361 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 3,070 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 5,506 people are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Saturday, 49,774,590 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,250,583 and recoveries amounting to 35,320,945.

