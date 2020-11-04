Iran sends 8th non-oil cargo to Oman via Sirik

According to Ahmad Jamaleddini, the 610-ton consignment contains fresh fruits and vegetables, dried nuts and construction material with a collective value of 150 billion rials (Over $530 million).

The first cargo with a capacity of 120 tons, including mineral water and nuts, was dispatched to Oman on June 2, the official added.

Iran and Oman launched a container shipping line in March to transit cargoes between the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and Port Sultan Qaboos in Oman.”

The two countries had signed a maritime cooperation agreement in December 2019 for boosting maritime transportation between the two countries.

Based on the agreement, Iranian traders and businessmen would be able to interact constructively with their Omani counterparts, and regular shipping lines were to be established between the two countries, while the two sides also pledged to provide facilities for using each other’s ports.

