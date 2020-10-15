Iran, Oman stress expansion of media coop.

Referring to the capacities, facilities and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the appropriate common fields, Iranian Ambassador announced his readiness to strengthen the cooperation as much as possible.

"We should try to introduce the culture, art, customs and traditions of the people of the two countries to each other, which will further strengthen the relations between the government and the people of the two countries," Najafi said.

He described the cooperation in the field of public diplomacy and cultural relations as one of the main principles for the development of economic relations.

Najafi also announced Iran's readiness for mutual cooperation in the field of media and culture and holding exhibitions.

Welcoming the development of media, cultural and artistic relations between the two countries, Oman's Minister of Information announced his readiness to cooperate with the Iranian Ambassador in this regard.

"The two countries have historical relations and their relations are not limited to the governments, but also the people of the two countries have strong ties," he said.

Stating that the policies of Oman are fixed and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq pursues the same policies that late Sultan Qaboos bin Said did, he expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of media and culture, will continue in the new era.

