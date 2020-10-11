Iran inclined to boost sports, cultural ties with Oman

"There are huge capacities among intellectuals, cultural, artistic, and sports activists in Iran and we are interested in strengthening and developing cultural, artistic and sports cooperation with Oman," Najafi Khoshroudi said on Sunday in a meeting with Oman's Minister of Culture, Sports and YouthSayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham bin Tarik.

"Iran and Oman have good political and economic relations, and this creates a good platform for the development of cultural and sports cooperation," he added.

The ambassador also voiced Iran's readiness for holding joint events such as cultural weeks, competitions, and sports camps as well as preparing films and series with Oman.

The Omani minister, for his part, welcomed the Iranian side's suggestions and hoped that a new page will be turned in the bilateral cultural and sports cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

A few days ago, on October 6, a webinar on ways to strengthen Iran-Oman tourism cooperation was held to share experiences and actions in combat with Covid-19 between the two sides. Iran's Deputy Tourism Minister Vali Teymouri and Oman's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism Maitha Saif Majid Al Mahrouqi took part in the held webinar.

