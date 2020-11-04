Iranian prisoners in Georgia repatriated to Islamic Republic

At the continuous efforts and numerous follow-ups of the Iranian Embassy to Tbilisi, six more Iranian prisoners were transferred to the Islamic Republic to serve the rest of their sentences in the country.

It should be noted that 110 Iranian detainees in Georgian prisoners were transferred to Urmia and handed over to Iranian judicial authorities in April.

In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the Ministry seeks to address the situation of Iranian citizens, especially prisoners in other countries as one of its priorities.

