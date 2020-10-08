Non-oil exports to Oman via Sirik top 550 tons

Ahmad Jamal al-Dini, the governor Sirik, said on Thursday that the fifth shipment worth 64 billion rials has just been dispatched to Oman from the port of Sirik.

"This cargo includes fruits and vegetables, mineral water, paving stones, nuts, canned food, beans, and straw, which has been exported with three vessels."

Sirik’s first non-oil cargo was shipped to Oman five months ago, when a direct marine route from the Iranian port to Oman’s Shinas to boost trade in the province.

Sirik port complex is the second-largest wharf in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, which has a high capacity for commercial and tourism activities with 52 hectares of the hinterland and suitable ponds.

MR/IRN84068976