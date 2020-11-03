Briefing on Iran's daily developments

White House’s behavior important for Iran, not promise: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that what is important for Iran is how the White House behaves after the US election, not what promises there are.

Amir-Abdollahian: Utmost efforts needed to spread unity among Islamic Ummah

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that utmost efforts should be made for spreading unity and amity among Islamic Ummah.

Iran, Russia discuss expanding coop. within EAEU

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy Affairs and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister conferred on boosting relations within the framework of EAEU.

California police prepare for possible post-election protests

law enforcement officials throughout California say they’re ready for what may come after the upcoming US presidential election.

IRGC: Fight against Arrogance a deep-rooted notion in Islamic Rev.

IRGC statement stressed that “fight against global arrogance” is a deep-rooted notion in principles of the Islamic Revolution of Iran which will not be influenced by power shift between Democrats and Republican.

Rouhani felicitates Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent separate messages to the heads of Islamic countries, congratulating his counterparts on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Muslims must unite to counter Islam enemies

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces called on his counterparts in the Islamic countries to unite against the enemies of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Muslim nations.

Iran’s trade value with ECO member states hits $4.5bn: IRICA

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that country’s value of trade with Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states in the first half of the current year hit $4.5 billion.

Research on two COVID vaccines on human model to begin soon

Iranian Health Minister said that the researches on two coronavirus vaccines on the human model will begin in the coming weeks.

'Takfiris product of West to harm Muslims' image'

Iran's Judiciary Chief says Takfiri terrorism is a product of western powers and an effort to distort the image of Muslims in the world.

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 35,738

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,289 COVID-19 infections and 440 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Parl. gearing up for 'strategic' measure to counter sanctions

The urgency of a strategic plan to counter anti-Iran sanctions was approved at the open session of the Iranian Parliament on Monday.

Iranian assistant, UN especial envoy for Syria hold talks

The senior assistant to Iranian foreign minister in special political affairs, Ali-Asghar Khaji, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen held talks over the latest developments in Syria.

FM Zarif to leave for Bolivia Tue.: Khatibzadeh

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman announced that FM Zarif will leave Tehran for La Paz on Tuesday to attend inauguration of the new President of Bolivia.

Iran Air Force starts military exercise

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) started a military exercise in the central province of Isfahan on Monday morning.

