Iran’s trade value with ECO member states hits $4.5bn: IRICA

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that more than 9,199,000 tons of products, valued at $4,542,530,920, were exchanged between Iran and ECO member states in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

He went on to say that Iranian products were exported to various countries including Turkey, Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In this period, over 6,540,295 tons of products, valued at $2,526,018,538, were exported from the Islamic Republic of Iran to ECO member states, he said, adding, “With importing $1,108,798,627 worth of products from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan was introduced as Iran’s first export target market.”

He further noted that Islamic Republic of Iran imported over 2,657,706 tons of products, valued at $2,016,512,382, from ECO member states, most of these products were imported into the country from neighboring Turkey, valued at $1,834,247,948.

Total weight of goods exchanged between Iran and ECO members states in the seven months of the current year hit 85 million tons, valued at $38.278 billion, showing a 17.5 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Latifi added.

