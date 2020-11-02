Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 35,738

The coronavirus outbreak has been worsening in Iran, as the number of infections, hospitalizations and fatalities due to the respiratory disease has been increasing in the past days.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has risen to 628,780 following the detection of 8,289 new cases since Sunday.

Of the new cases detected since yesterday, 3,023 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added, saying that 5,315 patients are in critical condition.

Lari said that the virus also claimed the lives of 440 patients in the 24-hour period, bringing to total fatalities to 35,738.

A total of 491,247 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that over 5.1 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 46,834,497 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,205,432 and recoveries amounting to 33,762,216.

