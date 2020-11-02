California police prepare for possible post-election protests

As this year’s contentious election cycle draws to a close, law enforcement officials throughout California say they’re ready for what may come on Nov. 3 and beyond, Mercury News reported.

In Orange County, the sheriff’s department will activate its operations center to monitor potential unrest, spokeswoman Carrie Braun said. The department has a special unit of more than 800 deputies trained to quickly deploy to trouble spots.

The department has been working with the Registrar of Voters office for a year in preparation for the election. Deputies will guard ballot-collection sites, the Registrar of Voters office, and accompany its employees when they collect ballots. The security at the Registrar’s office will continue for a week beyond Election Day

“It is clear that passions are high this election season,” Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement. “My objective is to ensure all residents of Orange County can exercise their right to vote and right to free speech safely. Peaceful free speech will always be supported, but acts that restrict anyone’s right to vote or cause violence and destruction will be addressed swiftly.”

Over the past week, US officials have become increasingly concerned about possible public protests following the upcoming presidential election in the country.

FA/PR