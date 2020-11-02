  1. Politics
In a message to Islamic states' heads:

Rouhani felicitates Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent separate messages to the heads of Islamic countries, congratulating his counterparts on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message, Rouhani congratulated the birth anniversary of Prophet of Islam, saying, "Insulting such a noble person is an insult to values, morals and freedom and supporting the insulters will be supporting the vileness, filth and desecration, and as well as extremism."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such an act, and we expect Islamic countries to condemn such irrational acts, too," he added.

Rouhani also expressed hope for the speedy eradication of coronavirus on the occasion of this auspicious event.

The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar, which falls on November 3 this year, marks the birth anniversaries of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

