Fight against Arrogance a deep-rooted notion in Islamic Rev.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

4 November is characterized by 3 momentous incidents in the history of the regime of the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the statement.

It added that the treacherous, vicious, and the criminal hand of the United States in the incidents of the massacre of 56 Iranian students in the University of Tehran (4 Nov. 1943), the exile of Imam Khomeini to Turkey (4 Nov. 1964), and the seizure of Den of Espionage (4 Nov. 1979) reveals the arrogant approach of the rulers of the White House against Islamic Revolution.

According to the statement, the notion of “fight against global arrogance” has a root in the principles and foundations of the Islamic Revolution, therefore, it won't be influenced by any psychological operations, media propaganda, and the shift of power between the US Republicans and Democrats.

IRGC's statement described the strategies such as active resistance, relying on the internal capacities of the country as well as strengthening the internal structure of the economy as a guarantee for Iran to overcome the economic war of the United States and its allies.

