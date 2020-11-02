Research on two COVID vaccines on human model to begin soon

Saeed Namaki made the announcement in a televised interview on Monday, saying that there is a lot of ambiguity around the world about the coronavirus vaccine, including the genetic variation in the virus.

Iran, in line with global activities on the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines, with the experience of Pasteur Institute of Iran and Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute as two old vaccine manufacturers and knowledge-based companies and the activities of medical universities, has begun a great work in this field, he added.

"The national coronavirus vaccine committee has also been set up and we will inform the public about the results of the investigation," Namaki said.

He noted that of the 12 groups working on COVID-19 vaccines in the country, three were successful, adding that at least two groups that have passed animal testing will enter a human clinical trial in the coming weeks.

Previously, Namaki announced that the Iranian coronavirus vaccine has passed animal test and will enter the human test phase in mid-November 2020.

