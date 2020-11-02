  1. Politics
Maj. Gen. Bagheri:

Muslims must unite to counter Islam enemies

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces called on his counterparts in the Islamic countries to unite against the enemies of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Muslim nations.

Addressing Armed Forces chiefs of the Islamic Countries in separate messages, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri congratulated the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to these military officials and their Muslim nations.

In this message, he emphasized the necessity of unity, empathy, and cooperation of the Islamic Armed Forces so as to strengthen security and peace in the Islamic world.

General Bagheri expressed hope that through the unity of Muslim nations, the expansion of relations, and cooperation among armed forces of Islamic countries, the enemies of the Muslim world will be defeated.

