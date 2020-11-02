Utmost efforts needed to spread unity among Islamic Ummah

In a message penned to the ambassadors of Islamic countries based in Tehran on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian felicitated the advent of birth anniversary of Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (BPUH) and reiterated that drastic measures should be made for establishing evermore unity and amity among Islamic Ummah.

It is necessary to make more efforts by focusing on the Islamic teachings and wisdom to achieve justice, peace, tranquility, unity and amity among Islamic Ummah, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

The text of his message is read as follows,

I am very pleased to express my most sincere congratulations to you (ambassador of Islamic countries in Tehran) on the occasion of auspicious birth anniversary of Messenger of God, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Undoubtedly, today, the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (BPUH) has been attacked by some stupid and idiot individuals and it is necessary to make utmost effort, while focusing on the Islamic teachings, to achieve justice, peace, tranquility, unity and amity among Islamic Ummah moreover before.

Taking this opportunity, I wish the God Almighty to bestow success and prosperity to you all.

