Nov 2, 2020, 10:02 PM

Iran, Russia discuss expanding coop. within EAEU

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy Affairs and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister conferred on boosting relations within the framework of EAEU.

In a virtual meeting on Monday, Gholamreza Ansari and Alexander Pankin discussed strengthening bilateral ties within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

During the meeting, both sides conferred on cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Development of transport corridors, Russia-Iran Interaction in international financial institutions, the status of both countries in global energy markets, and the collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali also held a meeting with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister last week, conferring on bilateral economic relations as well as boosting ties within Eurasian Economic Union.

“We will see the expansion of economic cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially in the field of tourism after the containment of coronavirus,” Pankin said.

