Iran condemns terrorist attack against worshippers in Niger

Esmaeil Baghaei described this terrorist act, which was committed in a holy place and during Friday prayers, as contrary to Islamic law and all international legal norms and human rights.

The Iranian diplomat expressed his sympathy with the families of the victims and people and the government of Niger and prayed to God Almighty for speedy recovery and health for the injured.

Baghaei emphasized the need for further strengthening cooperation and coordination at various regional and international levels to prevent and combat terrorism and prosecute and punish the perpetrators and sponsors of the terrorist acts

At least 44 people were killed and 13 injured in a “deliberate strike against civilians” on Friday in southwestern Niger, Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba said on state television.

The assault in the village of Fonbita in the rural commune of Kokorou happened when militants identified as members of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) stormed a mosque, targeting worshippers.

Toumba said the attack left four of the ۱۳ who were wounded in critical condition. The ministry condemned the assault as a "cowardly and inhumane act" and vowed to intensify efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

