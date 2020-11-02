Parl. gearing up for 'strategic' measure to counter sanctions

In the open session of the Iranian Parliament on Monday, during which 217 Iranian lawmakers were present at the session, the urgency of the proposed plan to counter ant-Iran sanctions was approved with 196 votes in favor, 6 against, and 4 abstentions. Lawmakers will discuss the plan in future sessions of the Parliament.

If ratified, the plan will oblige the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI):

- to produce at least 120 kg of 20%-enriched uranium annually in Fordow nuclear site and store it inside the country within two months after the adoption of this law.

- to increase the enrichment capacity and production of enriched uranium (observing a peaceful amount) to at least 500 kg per month.

- to start the installation, injection of gas, enrichment, and storage of materials up to the appropriate degree of richness within 3 months, via at least 1000 IR-2m centrifuges in the underground part of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

- to transfer any enrichment, research, and development operations of IR-6 centrifuges to the nuclear site of Shahid Ali Mohammadi in Fordow, and to start the enrichment operation via at least 164 centrifuges and expand it to 1000 by the end of 20 March 2021 (end of the Iranian calendar year)

- to return the 40 megawatts Arak heavy water reactor to its pre-JCPOA condition in a definite time by reviving the heart of the reactor within 4 months from the date of enactment of this law.

The plan will also oblige the government to suspend any regulatory access beyond the Additional Protocol within 2 months of the enactment of this law according to articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA and if Iran's banking relations in Europe and the oil sails condition fail to return to normal and satisfactory conditions within three months after the adoption of the law, the government is obliged to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

Within three months of the enactment of the law, if the JCPOA member states adhere to their commitments, the government is required to submit a proposal to the Parliament over Iran's reciprocal measure to return to its obligations under the deal, another part of the plan reads.

Speaking in this session, the chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Mojtaba Zonnour condemned the US unilateral move of withdrawing from the JCPOA and its attempts to trigger a snapback mechanism so as to revive UN sanctions on Iran and its non-commitments to the international laws.

In this regard, all Iranian lawmakers of the Parliament must take appropriate measures in order to counter the oppressive and cruel sanction of the US against Iran, Zonnour added.

