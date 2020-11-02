'Takfiris product of West to harm Muslims' image'

"The Westerners themselves created and armed Takfiri terrorist and made them a trouble for the regional and world people," the Judiciary chief said, "But now they are wrongly attributing an attack on a church in Paris and beheading an elderly woman to Islam".

He underscored that the attackers to the worshippers in the French church have no relation with Islam.

The official, elsewhere, named Macron's recent anti-Islamic remarks as "an unwise move that is worse than attacking a church" and has provoked terrible consequences such as the recent attack on the church in Nice.

Raeisi added that the Islamophobia among Western rulers is the result of the spread of Islam among Western youth.

"Tendency to religion and paying attention to religious values and the Islamic Revolution as well as fighting the Takfiri currents will never stop," he said. "The youth of the Resistance Front do not let those who wrongly attribute [false issues] to the Prophet (PBUH) deceive people."

Last Thursday, an attacker with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice.

The attack came while France is still reeling from its president’s anti-Islam rhetoric and support to the insulting cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the blasphemous cartoons.



