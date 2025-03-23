Sirens sound in Israel as missiles fired from Yemen

Sirens have sounded in more than 20 occupied cities and towns, including Tel Aviv, Al-Quds, and the northern West Bank.

Almasirah TV also announced that sirens went off in Jaffa, Palmachim Air Base south of occupied Jaffa, and vast areas of the central occupied Palestine.

The Israeli military claims the projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by its air force “prior to crossing into Israeli territory”.

The attack triggered air raid alerts in several areas across Israel.

Air traffic halted at Ben Gurion Airport following missile strike from Yemen.

