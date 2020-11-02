Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Leader appoints a new member of Guardian Council

In a directive, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ahmad Khatami as a member of the Guardian Council on Sunday.

Following the resignation of Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi from membership of the Guardian Council due to his physical conditions, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed Seyyed Ahmad Khatami as Guardian Council’s member.

Iran registers 7,719 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 7,719 COVID-19 infections and 434 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours to Sunday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 620,491 with the death toll standing at 35,298.

Iran’s foreign trade value hits over $38bn in 7 months: IRICA

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the country’s total value of foreign trade at $38.278 billion in the seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

Speaking on Sunday, Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that 85 million tons of products were exported from the country (March 21 - Oct. 22), showing a 17.5 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Zarif reveals some aspects of Iran's initiative over Karabakh

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has revealed some aspects of proposed Iran's plan to end the decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Air Force to conduct war game in central Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force will start the final phase of a military drill on Monday in Isfahan province.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh noted that the process of the drill, codenamed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 9 (The Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9), has started since Saturday with the transfer of aircraft to Isfahan province.

UN urged to condemn insulting to Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Islamic Association of Philippine Alumni called on the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres to condemn the France’s insulting to the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

In a letter penned to the UN Secretary-General, the Islamic Association of Philippine Alumni urged to take serious action of this international body in condemnation of insulting to the Holy Prophet of Islam.

MR