US aircraft carrier deployment off Yemen 'a failed admission'

Speaking on Saturday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi asserted that the move had come in the context of America's successive defeats in its campaign against Yemen., Press TV reported.

He highlighted Yemen's recent targeting of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, noting that such actions had transformed the vessel from a symbol of American military might into a liability.

The Yemeni leader said the repeated attacks had neutralized the carrier's effectiveness, compelling the United States to deploy an additional carrier, a move that he billed as a clear admission of failure.​

Al-Houthi further noted that while the US typically used its aircraft carriers to project power and intimidate other nations, when it came to confrontation with Yemen, these assets had rather become “a burden and a danger” for Washington.​

In a recent escalation, the United States announced pending deployment of a second aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, to the West Asia region. Washington also announced extension of deployment of the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, currently operating in the Red Sea, by at least a month.

Observers say the move signifies intensification of the US’s military campaign against Yemen in response to Sana’a’s resuming its pro-Palestinian strikes.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to "completely annihilate" Ansarullah, upon whose leader’s orders Yemen has resumed the strikes following the Israeli regime’s re-launcing of its war of genocide against the Gaza Strip.

In response, Yemen's Armed Forces have conducted multiple operations targeting the American naval assets.

Spokesman Yahya Saree recently announced that, within a 72-hour period, the Yemeni forces had carried out four joint operations against the USS Harry S. Truman, utilizing cruise missiles and drones.

