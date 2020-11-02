Iran Air Force starts military exercise

The main stage of the ninth edition of the annual aerial drill, codenamed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 9 (The Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9), is being held with the participation of units from seven airbases.

According to Second Brigadier General Farhad Goudarzi, the drill’s spokesman, the two-day military exercise includes a broad range of fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, tanker aircraft, interceptors, reconnaissance planes, and drones.

Various types of homegrown UAVs equipped with smart long-range bombs, ammunition with pinpoint accuracy, and radar jammers would fly in the war game, he noted.

The drill also involves modern warfare tactics to practice countering emerging threats.

