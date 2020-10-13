  1. Sports
Oct 13, 2020, 6:04 PM

Iranian snooker player starts 2020 English Open with victory

Iranian snooker player starts 2020 English Open with victory

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Beating the German rival Lukas Kleckers 4-0, Iranian talented snooker player Hossein Vafaei advanced to the next round of the 2020 English Open.

The event is a professional snooker tournament taking place from 12 to 18 October 2020 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, England. 

As reported, Vafaei is to encounter the English professional snooker player from Wisbech, Joe Perry, in the next round. 

Soheil Vahedi is the other Iranian player participating in the competition. He was defeated by Joe O'Connor, the  English snooker player from Leicester, and eliminated from the competition.

Organized by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association,  the 2020 English Open is the third-ranking event of the 2020–21 season.

The competition is the 5th edition of the English Open, first held in 2016.

The event features 123 professionals and 5 amateurs. 

HJ/5047192

News Code 164668

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News