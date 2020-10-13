Iranian snooker player starts 2020 English Open with victory

The event is a professional snooker tournament taking place from 12 to 18 October 2020 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, England.

As reported, Vafaei is to encounter the English professional snooker player from Wisbech, Joe Perry, in the next round.

Soheil Vahedi is the other Iranian player participating in the competition. He was defeated by Joe O'Connor, the English snooker player from Leicester, and eliminated from the competition.

Organized by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, the 2020 English Open is the third-ranking event of the 2020–21 season.

The competition is the 5th edition of the English Open, first held in 2016.

The event features 123 professionals and 5 amateurs.

