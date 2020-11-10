Iranian snooker player improves his global ranking

According to the public relations department of the Bowling, Billiard and Boules Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (BBFIR), Vafaei could improve his annual ranking among world professionals to 20 in 2020.

Vafaei defeated his UK rival Joe Perry in the 2020 English Snooker Open Tournament.

Beating the British rival Joe Perry 4-3 in a four-hour game, Vafaei advanced to the next round of the 2020 English Open.

In his previous game, he defeated his German rival Lukas Kleckers 4-0.

He is now getting prepared to take part in the 2021 BetVictor German Masters, Northern Ireland Open (2020), and UK Championship 2020.

