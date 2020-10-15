Iran's snooker player defeats UK rival

Beating the British rival Joe Perry 4-3 in a four-hour game, Vafaei advanced to the next round of the 2020 English Open.

In his previous game, he defeated his German rival Lukas Kleckers 4-0.

Vafaei is now among the top 32 players. He and Perry has played four times before and each had earned two victories. The recent game was his third victory. He is to encounter Jamie Clarke in the next round.

Organized by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, the 2020 English Open is the third-ranking event of the 2020–21 season.

The competition is the 5th edition of the English Open, first held in 2016.

The event features 123 professionals and 5 amateurs.

ZZ/IRN84076696