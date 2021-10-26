  1. Sports
Oct 26, 2021, 6:00 PM

Iran's Vafaei defeats famous snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan

Iran's Vafaei defeats famous snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian national snooker player Hossein Vafaei has destroyed one of the greatest snooker players Ronnie O'Sullivan in the first round of German Masters qualifying in Cannock in only 54 minutes.

According to "Eurosport", Hossein Vafaei compiled breaks of 52, 50, 81, 64 and a magical 141 as the world number 60 stunned six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 in the first round of German Masters qualifying in Cannock in only 54 minutes. The last 32 qualify for the final stages of the German Masters, with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January 2022. 

Hossein Vafaei enjoyed arguably the greatest night of his nine-year career as he destroyed six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 with a barrage of brilliant scoring in a huge upset in the first round of the German Masters in Cannock.

Iran's leading player has reached three ranking event semi-finals since turning professional in 2012, but this was perhaps the most notable victory of his career such was the ruthlessness of his scoring and speed of thought among the balls as he completed victory in only 54 minutes.

KI

News Code 180076
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180076/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News