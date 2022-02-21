  1. Sports
Vafaei to attend 2022 European Snooker Masters

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian snooker representative Hossein Vafaei will compete with Anthony McGill in his first step of the competition.

Hossein Vafaei will face Anthony McGill on 22 February 2022 and will be hosted by Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, England.

The 2022 European Masters snooker tournament will take place from 21 to 27 February 2022. 

If Vafaei wins, he will face the winner of the contest between Mitchell Mann and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Mark Selby an English professional snooker player who is a four-time and the reigning World Snooker Champion is considered the defending champion of the tournament.

