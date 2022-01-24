Snooker player Vafaei becomes 1st Iranian to win tournament

Vafaei won the one-frame final with a break of 71 and dedicated the victory to his late grandmother. "That is for you grandma," the 27-year-old told Eurosport, according to the Eurosport.

Vafaei produced a brilliant play at the Morningside Arena. He kicked off the event with a break of 123, which proved to be the high break of the week and was worth £5,000, and carried that form all the way through.

Wales' Williams, the three-time world champion, only got the chance to play one shot in the final with world number 42 Vafaei sinking a tricky, long red after the break-off.

