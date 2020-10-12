Iran ready to facilitate Azerbaijan- Armenia negotiations

Abbas Mousavi voiced Iran's readiness to facilitate negotiations between the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law, emphasizing respect for territorial integrity and the evacuation of the occupied territories.

"Iran has regretted the Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire violation & condemned the attack to the civilians, residential places," he tweeted.

"Iran expresses its readiness to facilitate the talks between the warring parties based on Intl. law, respect to the territorial integrity & evacuation of occupied territories," he added.

Iran has expressed deep concern over the violation of a ceasefire on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, urging Azerbaijan and Armenia to respect the truce.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the rocket attacks on the urban infrastructures and residential areas during the conflict, which have led to the death of civilians, and expressed deep commiserations with the families of the victims of such attacks.

He also called for self-restraint on the two sides of the conflict.

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating a freshly-clinched ceasefire between the two sides following nearly two weeks of intense fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The contested region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been under the control of Armenian-backed separatists since the early 1990s.

The recent clashes – the worst in decades – erupted on September 27, with both Yerevan and Baku accusing each other of provocation. Since the onset of the clashes, hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, including many civilians.

On Friday evening, a temporary ceasefire, brokered by Russia, was achieved in Moscow after 11-hour talks.

