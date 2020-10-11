Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iranians not intimidated by bullying rhetoric of failing US

In reaction to US President's recent insults against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iranian people aren't intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing and lawless US regime.

In a Friday tweet, Khatibzadeh wrote, "The Iranian people aren't intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing & lawless US regime."

"Our people leave no stone unturned in defending Iran's dignity," he added.

New US sanctions another inhumane move against Iranian nation

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations condemned the latest round of sanctions imposed by the US against Iranian banks as another inhumane act against the Iranian nation.

"The criminal actions of the US regime in threatening the lives of ordinary people through economic terrorism seem unending," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in an Instagram post late on Friday.

Rouhani urges people to observe health protocols

President Hassan Rouhani called on people to continue observing the health protocols as new coronavirus figures in recent days indicate a growth in the number of deaths and infections across the country.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani said the COVID-19 pandemic will remain for a long time, warning that people still need to follow health protocols.

Iran welcomes cessation of Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Tehran welcomes a ceasefire between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia that came into effect on Saturday noon.

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif wrote, “Iran welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh as step toward peace.”

“We urge our neighbors Azerbaijan and Armenia to engage in substantive dialogue based on respect for international law and territorial integrity.”

Iran, Russia discuss to resume flights

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

Referring to the good relations between Tehran and Moscow in various fields, Jalali stressed the need to facilitate travel for the Iranian businessmen and students.

'Yalda' wins Grand Prix Cinéma du magazine ELLE

Iranian feature film ‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ directed by Masoud Bakhshi, has won the Grand Prix Cinéma du magazine ELLE in France.

Directed by Masoud Bakhshi, ‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' won the votes of the 70 jurors at the 10th ELLE Cinema Grand Prix.

Iran to unveil new navy achievements in two months

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced on Saturday that Iran's new navy achievements will be unveiled by the end of December.

He informed that the homegrown 'Dena Destroyer' besides Iran's first minesweeper will be unveiled in December.

Iranian, Chinese FMs hold meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday.

Zarif, who arrived in the southern province of Yunnan at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Friday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Karabakh conflict has no military solution: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Saturday on the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Stating that basically, Iran does not consider war to be the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the President said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of help and cooperation for the resolution of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict through negotiation based on legal and international regulations, and respecting the territorial integrity of countries.”

Zarif names his talks with Chinese FM 'fruitful'

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian FM Zarif named his held talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as 'fruitful'.

"Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he tweeted.

US sanctions not to affect Iran-Swiss financial channel

Chairman of Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce noted, "New sanctions of the US on 18 Iranian banks will not affect the Iran-Switzerland financial channel in terms of importing of cereals and pharmaceuticals."

Iran registers 3,875 new COVID-19 infections, 195 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 3,875 COVID-19 infections and 195 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 496,253 so far.

US sanctions on Iranian banks futile in supplying basic goods

Secondary sanctions on Iranian banks have no effect on the supply of foreign exchange for basic goods, said an official from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Stating that the US new sanctions against 18 Iranian banks and financial institutions have only political, media and propaganda implications, Hamid Ghanbari International Director General of Central Bank of Iran said that all the Iranian banks on the recent list were sanctioned when the United States withdrew from the JCPOA.

Iranian, Serbian wrestling federations to sign coop. MoU

Wrestling federations Of Iran and Serbia are to sign a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, October 13.

As reported the Zeljko Trajkovic, the President of the Serbian federation is to visit his Iranian counterpart Alireza Dabir on Tuesday in Tehran.

