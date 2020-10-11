  1. Iran
Oct 11, 2020, 8:25 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 11

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sunday, October 11.

Kayhan

Iran’s steel output 60% above domestic demand

10 hours of talks for 30 minutes of ceasefire between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Coronavirus Combat Committee devises new measures to ensure health protocol observance

Iranians not to be intimidated by US bullying: FM spox

Iran

Zarif holds talks with Chinese counterpart on 25-year cooperation roadmap

Iran welcomes ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Legendary Iranian vocalist Shajarian laid to rest in Mashhad

Govt. devises new restrictions related to health protocols

Etela’at

Non-Aligned Movement urges Zionist regime to leave Golan

Rouhani, Putin discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Iranian legendary singer laid to rest alongside Ferdowsi

Iran determined to reach high space altitude

Mardom Salari

President announces new preventive measures to contain coronavirus pandemic

New sanctions have no impact on currency rate: former CBI deputy

Incomplete ceasefire in Nagrono-Karabakh

