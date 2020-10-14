Iran ready to play role in solving Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Wed., Mahmoud Vaezi emphasized, “Tehran welcomes Baku's offer on playing a more active role of Iran, Russia and Turkey in maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

While welcoming the establishment of ceasefire, he called on the governments of Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to maintain their ceasefire and resolve their differences through dialogue and within the framework of international law and respect for the recognized borders and territorial integrity of the two countries.

Iran’s President Chief of Staff thanked President of Azerbaijan for his message of appreciation for the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in relation to the territorial integrity of his country and stated, “Iran’s position and actions are to strengthen relations and show practical interest in the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Vaezi also expressed satisfaction with the implementation of agreements between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, especially the recent agreements raised in a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

Realization of these agreements will undoubtedly be an effective step in the process of expanding relations between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan, Vaezi emphasized.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, for his part, conveyed the message of gratitude of President of Azerbaijan and said, “We want the development of Tehran-Baku cooperation in all areas of interest.”

Shahin Mustafayev expounded a comprehensive report on the trend of conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasized, “Baku wants the key and more active role of Iran, Russia and Turkey in settling the regional problems.”

Agreements between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan are being implemented and pursued rapidly, he said, adding that implementation of these agreements will create an effective step towards the development of joint cooperation.

