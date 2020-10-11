Karabakh part of Islamic world, must be liberated: cleric

"I am familiar with Azerbaijan and during my trip I talked to some of the people there. During my visit, I also said that Nagorno-Karabakh is part of the Islamic world and should return to the Islamic country and must be liberated," said Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani when asked about the recent tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Considering the revolutionary spirit of the people of the country, Karabakh must be liberated," he added.

"The enemies must know that they cannot even think of dividing the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan. We are beside the Shiites of that region and believe that their demands must be materialized," he noted.

Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan engaged in military activities in Nagorno-Karabakh on 27 September, after Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating a 1994 ceasefire.

Iran has been calling for restraint and dialog between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute and most recently has given a stern warning to the two warring sides against violating Iran's territory.

