The drone has crashed on farms of a village near the border with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Reports indicate that the crash has had no casualties or damages. No information about the source of the drone is available at the moment.

The incident comes as Armenia and Azerbaijan have resumed military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region since some two weeks ago.

