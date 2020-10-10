Iran welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Baeedinejad

In a tweet on Saturday, Baeedinejad wrote that after ten hours of negotiations, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to declare a ceasefire on Saturday and both sides are scheduled to hold further talks to resolve their differences.

He went to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the ceasefire and considers the decision as a step towards resolving tensions in the region.

“The ceasefire protects the lives of innocent people and provides both sides with an opportunity to tackle the crisis in accordance with the international law,” he added.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire last night which came into effect on Saturday noon local time (0800GMT).

The two countries’ foreign ministers held a meeting in Moscow and agreed to start substantive negotiations over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The breakthrough came after some 10 hours of talks in Moscow, in the early hours of Saturday morning, after nearly two weeks of fierce fighting in the disputed territory.

